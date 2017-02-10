Robbery reported across the street from ICPD headquarters Podhajsky 02/12/17 An investigation is underway into a reported robbery across the street from Iowa City Police headquarters. The victim told police the strong-armed robbery took place a little after 11 p.m. Saturday in an alley behind the New Pioneer Coop on South Van Buren Street.

