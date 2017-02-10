Powerful Iowa higher education leader...

Powerful Iowa higher education leader won't seek 2nd term

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Hawk Eye

Bruce Rastetter, the powerful and polarizing leader of the board that governs Iowa's three public universities, announced Friday he will step down April 30 after deciding not to seek a second six-year term. Rastetter, a Republican who has been president of the nine-member Board of Regents since 2013, said he will not ask Gov. Terry Branstad to reappoint him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan 28 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,486 • Total comments across all topics: 278,807,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC