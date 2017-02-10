Powerful Iowa higher education leader won't seek 2nd term

Bruce Rastetter, the powerful and polarizing leader of the board that governs Iowa's three public universities, announced Friday he will step down April 30 after deciding not to seek a second six-year term. Rastetter, a Republican who has been president of the nine-member Board of Regents since 2013, said he will not ask Gov. Terry Branstad to reappoint him.

