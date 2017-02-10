Post Doctoral Position in Neuroscience at the University of Iowa
The Neuroscience Institute at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine has an opening for a postdoctoral Research Fellow. We are currently seeking a highly motivated postdoctoral fellow with prior experience in electrophysiology, optogenetics, mouse behavioral assays, and molecular neuroscience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature Neuroscience.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC