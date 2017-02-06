Pheasant Ridge Shooting Update Podhajsky/Hunter 02/06-07/17 We have more details about a shooting on the west side of Iowa City Officers responded Monday evening at approximately 5:27pm to the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Bartelt Road for reports of shots fired and a person on the ground. As officers were responding the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call that a gunshot victim was at the emergency room of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.