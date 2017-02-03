Over 1000 protest immigration ban Hunter 2/6/17 They threw a rally, and they came by the hundreds. The Solidarity Against The Ban event on the Ped Mall in downtown Iowa City had well over a thousand people from all walks of life coming together to protest President Trump's executive order placing a temporary moratorium on immigration from seven Muslim populated countries, through Trump insists it's not a Muslim ban.

