One dead in Camanche shooting-UPDATED
UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety released information on the shooting that was reported on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. They say police were called to 616 5th Ave. in Camanche, Iowa to the report of shots fired in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWQC-TV Davenport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC