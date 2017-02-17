North Dubuque Street construction in Iowa City causing headaches for pedestrians
Between Foster Road and Church Street construction work is heavy to raise North Dubuque Street to keep it from flooding. In the midst of the work is Mayflower residence hall, which can hold a thousand University of Iowa students.
