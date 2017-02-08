No injuries reported in fire on Arbur...

No injuries reported in fire on Arbury Drive

No injuries reported in fire on Arbury Drive Podhajsky 02/09/17 No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Iowa City. Fire chief John Grier says crews were called to 60 Arbury Drive a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

