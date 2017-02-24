Name released of woman found dead in Iowa River
The Johnson County Sheriff is releasing more information about the woman whose body was found in the Iowa River on February 16. They say Darling Tosseli Acosa Rivera, 30, from Iowa City was found in the river. Her cause of death hasn't been determined yet.
