Municipal broadband study requested by two IC councilors Podhajsky 02/06/17 Two Iowa City councilors want the city to at least look into the possibility of providing municipal broadband. Writing on behalf of fellow councilor Kingsley Botchway, councilor Rockne Cole asked the rest of the council to consider the idea in a memo sent on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.