Megabus.com resuming daily service in Iowa
Megabus.com said in a news release Tuesday that the service will begin March 1, with one bus daily in both directions and additional service on weekends and holidays as needed. The buses will serve Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska, stop in Des Moines and Iowa City/Coralville in Iowa and Moline and Chicago in Illinois.
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
