Man accused in Lance DeWoody murder to be sentenced on Thursday Podhajsky 02/23/17 An Iowa City will be sentenced today in a more than 30-year-old murder. Anthony Burtch agreed to a plea deal last month under which a 1st Degree Murder charge will be dropped in exchange for Burtch pleading guilty to Obstruction of Prosecution.

