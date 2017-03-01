Lawsuits challenge U. Iowa decision to revoke scholarships
University of Iowa sophomore Jenna Pokorny, 19, poses for a photo during an interview in a coffee shop in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Pokorny is the plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday that accuses the university of breach of contract over its decision to eliminate scholarships that had been promised to 3,000 students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan '17
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC