Lawsuits challenge U. Iowa decision to revoke scholarships

University of Iowa sophomore Jenna Pokorny, 19, poses for a photo during an interview in a coffee shop in Iowa City, Iowa on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Pokorny is the plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday that accuses the university of breach of contract over its decision to eliminate scholarships that had been promised to 3,000 students.

