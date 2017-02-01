Kinnick-style home on hold

Kinnick-style home on hold

A Decorah couple has stopped work on their Iowa City home pending a legal hearing on the matter. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, during a district court hearing Monday, Reed and Sandy Carlson volunteered to halt construction on their Kinnick Stadium-style home until after a hearing scheduled for March 31. Neighbors of the proposed home on Lusk Ave. have repeatedly protested the city's approval of the 7,500-square-foot home, which they say does not fit the parameters of a single-family dwelling.

