Julius D. "JD" Smith, 77, of rural Bonaparte, died at 3:17 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.