Impatient IC Woman Charged After Using Copier Lang 2/18/17 An impatient Iowa City woman faces a theft charge after she refused to pay for using a grocery store's copy machine because the wait was too long. Iowa City Police were called to the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee just before 6pm Thursday after receiving a report of a shoplifter in custody.

