ICPD: Drunk driver refused to pull over to avoid towing charge Podhajsky 02/10/17 Attempting to avoid a tow charge could add five years in prison to an Iowa City woman's sentence. An officer attempted to stop 44-year-old Leonta Johnson of Page Street after she ran a red light at Burlington and Gilbert streets a little before 1 a.m. Friday.

