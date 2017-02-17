IC Woman Who Threatened DI Staff, Taunted CR Police in Video Back Behind Bars Lang 2/18/17 An Iowa City woman arrested last month after allegedly threatening staff at the Daily Iowan is back behind bars after causing a disruption in the lobby of the Iowa City Police Department. Police say 65-year-old Melissa Jo Kelly of Prospect Place entered the ICPD lobby on East Washington Street just before 2:45 Thursday morning.

