IC man arrested after attacking woman holding his baby
IC man arrested after attacking woman holding his baby Podhajsky 02/09/17 An Iowa City man is accused of attacking the mother of his three-month-old child while she was holding the baby. Police say the incident took place on Saturday on South Grand Avenue outside the University of Iowa Hospitals Emergency Trauma Center.
