IC man accused of stealing girlfriend's roommate's clothing Podhajsky 02/10/17 Stealing several items of clothing from his girlfriend's roommate has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Police say the theft took place over several months in 2016, during which 18-year-old Malik Dickerson of Muscatine Avenue allegedly took 11 clothing items from the closet of his girlfriend's roommate.

