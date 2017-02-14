IC Community School Board approves pay and benefit packages
IC Community School Board approves pay and benefit packages Hunter 2/14/17 The Iowa City Community School Board approved pay and benefit packages on Monday ahead of the state legislature gutting the collective bargaining law. District leaders and the Iowa City Education Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 199 ratified contracts regarding wages and benefits, physical plant and other issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC