IC Community School Board approves pay and benefit packages

IC Community School Board approves pay and benefit packages Hunter 2/14/17 The Iowa City Community School Board approved pay and benefit packages on Monday ahead of the state legislature gutting the collective bargaining law. District leaders and the Iowa City Education Association and the Service Employees International Union Local 199 ratified contracts regarding wages and benefits, physical plant and other issues.

