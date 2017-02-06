Dancing the cancer away
With a little help from his mother, Christine, 22-year-old Jacob Larkins tries-on his cap and gown before the "graduation" ceremony of the 23rd annual University of Iowa Dance Marathon on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the University of Iowa Memorial Union building in Iowa City, IA. Cancer patients who have gone 5 years cancer-free are invited to graduate from Dance Marathon before Saturday's "Big Event."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC