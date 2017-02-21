Coralville man accused of chasing wom...

Coralville man accused of chasing woman down in his vehicle to assault her

Coralville man accused of chasing woman down in his vehicle to assault her Podhajsky 02/25/17 A Coralville man arrested earlier this week on a domestic assault charge is now accused of forcing the same woman off the road and assaulting her again. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Omarrio Moore of Coral Court and the woman got into an altercation at the Kum and Go on East Burlington Street a little after 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The woman got into a vehicle which drove away but Moore allegedly chased the minivan down in his vehicle and forced it off the road near Romantix on Kirkwood Avenue.

