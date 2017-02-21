Coralville man accused of chasing woman down in his vehicle to assault her Podhajsky 02/25/17 A Coralville man arrested earlier this week on a domestic assault charge is now accused of forcing the same woman off the road and assaulting her again. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Omarrio Moore of Coral Court and the woman got into an altercation at the Kum and Go on East Burlington Street a little after 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The woman got into a vehicle which drove away but Moore allegedly chased the minivan down in his vehicle and forced it off the road near Romantix on Kirkwood Avenue.

