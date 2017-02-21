Coralville man accused of chasing woman down in his vehicle to assault her
Coralville man accused of chasing woman down in his vehicle to assault her Podhajsky 02/25/17 A Coralville man arrested earlier this week on a domestic assault charge is now accused of forcing the same woman off the road and assaulting her again. Iowa City Police say 40-year-old Omarrio Moore of Coral Court and the woman got into an altercation at the Kum and Go on East Burlington Street a little after 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The woman got into a vehicle which drove away but Moore allegedly chased the minivan down in his vehicle and forced it off the road near Romantix on Kirkwood Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC