Competency restored, trial set for IC man accused of groping females Podhajsky 02/24/17 Now that an Iowa City man has been ruled to be competent to stand trial, a date for that trial has been set on several sexual abuse charges. Officials at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center determined earlier this month that 34-year-old Adam Weinstein had been restored to competency.

