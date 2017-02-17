Cold Case suspect pleads guilty Hunter 2/17/17 A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. 56-year-old Steven Klein entered an Alford plea on charges of second degree arson, willful injury causing serious injury, and inducing someone to make false statements under oath in the case of 38-year-old Susan Kersten.

