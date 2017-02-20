Citizen's Police Academy promotes stronger relationships
Every day people make up the 20th Citizen's Police Academy in Johnson County. The 14 week program is made up of the Iowa City, North Liberty, and Coralville Police Departments, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and the University of Iowa's Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC