Charges dismissed against man accused in Iowa City robbery
Charges dismissed against man accused in Iowa City robbery Podhajsky 02/20/17 A Columbus Junction man accused in an Iowa City robbery has had the charges against him dismissed. Angel Rodriguez had been set to stand trial on Tuesday on charges of 2nd Degree Robbery and 3rd Degree Kidnapping, charges which carried a combined maximum of 20 years in prison.
