Cerebral Vascular Disease and Neurovascular Injury in Ischemic Stroke [Stroke Compendium]

From the Pittsburgh Institute of Brain Disorders and Recovery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA ; Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia ; and Departments of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System . From the Pittsburgh Institute of Brain Disorders and Recovery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA ; Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia ; and Departments of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.