Cerebral Vascular Disease and Neurovascular Injury in Ischemic Stroke [Stroke Compendium]
From the Pittsburgh Institute of Brain Disorders and Recovery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA ; Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia ; and Departments of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System . From the Pittsburgh Institute of Brain Disorders and Recovery, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA ; Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Department of Pharmacology, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia ; and Departments of Internal Medicine and Pharmacology, Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC