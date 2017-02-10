Cambus rampage leads to Iowa City man's arrest Podhajsky 02/11/17 Freaking out on a Cambus not only stopped the bus but also led to an Iowa City man's arrest. Police say 19-year-old Jonathan St. John of Muscatine Avenue got on the bus about 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the 100 block of Hawkeye Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.