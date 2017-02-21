Burlington teen survives rare disease
Mick Beyer is shown following his surgery to repair a vascular ring around his heart - a birth defect that developed while still in the womb. It caused the aorta in his heart to branch on either side of the ring, and one branch wrapped itself around Mick's esophagus and windpipe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Comments
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC