Big Grove Brewery's new location to add new dynamic to Iowa City neighborhood
Big Grove Brewery will be the first, new development in the new Riverfront Crossings area which is near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway six on the southeast side of Iowa City. The city is in the middle of building it up and making it a place for adults to dine and drink and for kids to play.
