Assistant Johnson County attorney appointed judgeship
Assistant Johnson County attorney appointed judgeship Podhajsky 02/14/17 Andy Chappell is now a former assistant Johnson County attorney after being appointed as a judge by Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad on Friday appointed Chappell to Iowa's Sixth Judicial District, covering Johnson, Linn, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Tama counties.
