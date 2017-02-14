Assistant Johnson County attorney appointed judgeship Podhajsky 02/14/17 Andy Chappell is now a former assistant Johnson County attorney after being appointed as a judge by Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad on Friday appointed Chappell to Iowa's Sixth Judicial District, covering Johnson, Linn, Benton, Iowa, Jones and Tama counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.