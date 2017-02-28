Arrest made in Iowa City shots fired ...

Arrest made in Iowa City shots fired case

16 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

An arrest is made after a car is hit by gunfire. Officers responded to Taylor and Hollywood Drives in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 25. 35-year-old Curtis Bell is now charged with Possession of a Firearms as a Felon and Reckless Use of a Firearm.

Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

