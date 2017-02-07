Arrest made in 2012 robbery that ended in shootout with police Podhajsky 02/08/17 Police have taken a man into custody for his role in a 2012 Iowa City robbery that ended in a shootout with police. John Mulbah of Iowa City is charged with 1st Degree Robbery in the August 2012 attempted robbery at the Breckenridge Estates trailer park.

