Antique show to be held
The Iowa City Noon Kiwanis Club will host its 31st annual Antique Show and Benefit on Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Show hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
