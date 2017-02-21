Anthony Burtch, arrested in Lance Dewoody murder, given time served

Anthony Burtch, arrested in connection to Lance Dewoody murder, given time served Podhajsky 02/23/17 The man arrested in connection to the murder of Lance DeWoody in 1985 will not have to serve anymore time in jail. As part of a plea deal, 58-year-old Anthony Burtch of Iowa City was sentenced to six months in jail and given credit for time served.

