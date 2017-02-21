Anthony Burtch, arrested in Lance Dew...

Anthony Burtch, arrested in Lance Dewoody murder, given time served

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

Anthony Burtch, arrested in connection to Lance Dewoody murder, given time served Podhajsky 02/23/17 The man arrested in connection to the murder of Lance DeWoody in 1985 will not have to serve anymore time in jail. As part of a plea deal, 58-year-old Anthony Burtch of Iowa City was sentenced to six months in jail and given credit for time served.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Uhrin f u in the a Jan 28 natureboy 1
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Johnson County was issued at February 23 at 10:52AM CST

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,096,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC