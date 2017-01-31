Ann Kelly
MORRISON – Ann Kelly, 85, of Morrison, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Ann was born June 20, 1931, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Harry and Grace Chambers.
