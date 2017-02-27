Ag research meeting Thursday in Iowa ...

Ag research meeting Thursday in Iowa City

"Management of Palmer Amaranth" by ISU Extension Field Agronomist Meaghan Anderson is one of the presentations featured at the annual meeting of the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association, owners of the Iowa State University Southeast Research Farm near Crawfordsville, Thursday in Iowa City. The meeting is free open to the public.

