165-year-old Walt Whitman novel discovered
It was searching for the name "Jack Engle" in mid-19th-century newspapers that put Zachary Turpin on to the "warm lead" that turned into a "white hot" discovery: A forgotten 165-year-old novel written by Walt Whitman. Turpin, a Ph.D. student at the University of Houston, already made history last year when he discovered hitherto unknown musings on "Manly Health and Training" written by the author of "Song of Myself," ''I Sing the Body Electric" and "When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Jan 28
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC