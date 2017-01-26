Woman charged with harassing student ...

Woman charged with harassing student newspaper employees

A 65-year-old woman has been arrested on harassment charges after police say she threatened employees of the University of Iowa's student newspaper. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that Melyssa Jo Kelly called the Adler Journalism and Mass Communication building around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and threatened people at the Daily Iowan in profanity-laced rants.

