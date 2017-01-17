Woman Arrested After 5 Bongs, 2 Marijuana Pipes Found During IC Traffic Stop Lang 1/21/17 An Indiana woman faces drug paraphernalia charges after almost a half-dozen bongs and two marijuana pipes were found near her during an Iowa City traffic stop. According to police records, 21-year-old Taylor Mackenzie Edwards of Fort Wayne was a passenger in a car stopped near the corner of Burlington and Madison Streets just before 3:15 Friday morning.

