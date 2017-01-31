Very low levels of bad cholesterol well-tolerated in heart disease patients

Heart disease patients taking PCSK9 inhibitors to achieve very low levels of cholesterol do not experience an increase in adverse events, including memory impairment or nervous system disorders, but may have an increased risk of cataracts, according to a study today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Statins are largely used to lower LDL cholesterol , or bad cholesterol , and prevent heart disease .

