Van Buren County Hospital launches Virtual Hospitalist Service with University Hospitals
The service provides access to hospitalists at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City via a secure telemedicine connection between both hospitals. The program aims to support local providers, enhance inpatient care, and keep patients in their local hospital.
