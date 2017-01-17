UI Student Arrested After Urinating on JoCo Medical Examiner's Office Window Lang 1/21/17 Urinating on the window of the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office lead to a University of Iowa student's arrest early Friday morning. Iowa City Police were called to the Johnson County Administration Building just before 2:15am after a report of an intoxicated male banging and urinating on the medical examiner office's window.

