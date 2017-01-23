U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to rev...

U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to review IC murder case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCJJ-AM Iowa City

U.S. Supreme Court chooses not to review IC murder case Podhajsky 01/23/17 The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the Iowa Attorney General Office's request to review an Iowa City murder case. The court had been requested to rule on the use of a jail informant in the case of 25-year-old Justin Marshall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec '16 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC