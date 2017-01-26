Throgmorton to ICCSD: Don't 'bury voters in details' on FMP bond
Throgmorton to ICCSD: Don't 'bury voters in details' on FMP bond Podhajsky 01/29/17 Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton has given neighborly advice to his counterparts in the Iowa City Community School District regarding an upcoming decision on how to handle a proposed infrastructure bond. Throgmorton last week sent the school board an email advising them to fully explain either option it is considering before presenting it to the public for a vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Uhrin f u in the a
|Sat
|natureboy
|1
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC