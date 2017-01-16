Supervisors argue IDOT 'shortsighted' in review of bridges over I-80
Supervisors argue IDOT 'shortsighted' in review of bridges over I-80 Podhajsky 01/26/17 Though they understand the reasoning, Johnson County supervisors are pushing back against a plan to eliminate one of the county's bridges. Iowa Department of Transportation transportation engineering specialist Wes Mayberry told the board this week their studies don't justify replacing the Lower West Branch Road overpass when Interstate 80 is expanded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCJJ-AM Iowa City.
Add your comments below
Iowa City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football...
|Dec '16
|wcart1
|1
|Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model...
|Oct '16
|wichita-rick
|25
|Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15)
|Oct '16
|Bar
|9
|Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|2
|High water could force road closure in Columbus...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates...
|Sep '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Iowa City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC