Supervisors argue IDOT 'shortsighted' in review of bridges over I-80 Podhajsky 01/26/17 Though they understand the reasoning, Johnson County supervisors are pushing back against a plan to eliminate one of the county's bridges. Iowa Department of Transportation transportation engineering specialist Wes Mayberry told the board this week their studies don't justify replacing the Lower West Branch Road overpass when Interstate 80 is expanded.

