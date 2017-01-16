Sturgis Corner Drive rape trial delayed until April Podhajsky 01/15/17 Trial has been pushed back for a man accused of raping a woman in an Iowa City parking lot. Zachary Berry waived his right to a speedy trial during a pretrial conference on Friday and judge Mitchell Turner delayed trial by nearly three months, resetting it for April 11. The 21-year-old Berry is accused of forcing a woman to have sex with him while they were in his car in a parking lot on Sturgis Corner Drive.

