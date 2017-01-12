Students accepted for honor band

Students accepted for honor band

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

South East Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band tryouts were held in Fairfield Saturday, Jan. 7. Five Washington Middle School and High School students earned honors and will perform at the Concert Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, at University of Iowa School of Music in Iowa City. Five other middle school students also auditioned, and they were Mateo Salazar, clarinet; Quinn Wubbena, percussion; Cameron Westphal, percussion; Quentin Howard, trombone; and Christopher Wallerich, baritone saxophone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Evening Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Iowa City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feedback Needed Iowa City Touch Tackle Football... Dec 20 wcart1 1
News Thousands get sneak peek of new Stead Children'... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Hawk-eyesore? Neighbors sue to block home model... Oct '16 wichita-rick 25
News Wall Street Is Betting on Bush and Clinton (Jul '15) Oct '16 Bar 9
News Veterans with Mild TBI Have Brain Abnormalities (Feb '13) Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 2
News High water could force road closure in Columbus... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Iowa City man allegedly strips naked, defecates... Sep '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
See all Iowa City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Iowa City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Johnson County was issued at January 14 at 11:16AM CST

Iowa City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Iowa City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Iowa City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,594 • Total comments across all topics: 277,901,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC