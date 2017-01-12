Students accepted for honor band

South East Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Band tryouts were held in Fairfield Saturday, Jan. 7. Five Washington Middle School and High School students earned honors and will perform at the Concert Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 21, at University of Iowa School of Music in Iowa City. Five other middle school students also auditioned, and they were Mateo Salazar, clarinet; Quinn Wubbena, percussion; Cameron Westphal, percussion; Quentin Howard, trombone; and Christopher Wallerich, baritone saxophone.

