Shirley Eden
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, at the Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services in Lone Tree. Mrs. Eden was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Iowa City, the daughter of Charles and Caroline Mills.
